‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist’ DLC First 18 Minutes Revealed

Tomorrow, fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 will be able to download the first of three downloadable content packs for the game, in the form of The Heist. In it, Spidey goes up against a rather familiar foe with Black Cat, who’s ready to pull off the score of a lifetime.

Although we’re waiting a few hours to see what the DLC is about, the good folks at IGN has posted the first 18 minutes of footage from the content pack, giving you a good idea of just what kind of trouble you’re in for. You can see the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In it, Mary Jane opens with a quick recap about a powerful business magnate trying to set up a comeback. We then switch to Spidey as he overlooks the city, ready to fight whatever comes his way. As he swings through the city, he speaks with M.J. about what’s happening with the mob, as they’re attempting to break into a nearby museum to steal a painting. He spots a number of goons waiting outside, armed to the teeth.

It’s here that Spidey swings into action to bring them down with his web and stealth abilities, so that he doesn’t draw attention to himself.

After recognizing some of the goons, Spidey works his way into the museum, but finds evidence that someone else may have broken in, using high-tech gear.

After finding some clues surrounding the scene, Spidey takes his data and tries to determine the handprint of who broke in. He then goes to survey the video footage, and then goes to check on the painting when more mob goons drive in. Spidey sneaks around them and eventually starts bringing them down, eventually going to fisticuffs with both regular and extra strength thugs.

After cleaning house on who remains, Spidey runs into Black Cat, who makes her presence felt with a quick conversation across from bullet-proof glass. But it’s broken up by even more armed crooks, including a few with rocket launchers.

Once he’s done with them, we see Black Cat destroy the painting and take a mysterious item inside. However, before Spidey can stop her, he uses his webbing to stop an object from crushing a couple of enemies. By the time he turns around, she’s gone again, with a scratched message on the glass reading, “Missed you

That’s a great start for this content, and we can’t wait to see where the story goes from here.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.