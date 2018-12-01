‘Mass Effect’ Mordin Statue Is On Sale for an Unbeatable Price

Mordin Solus is the very model of a Scientist Salarian from BioWare’s Mass Effect trilogy. The rapidly-speaking character quickly won the hearts of the fandom as a whole – especially when faced with some seriously difficult decisions in Mass Effect 3. For those looking to commemorate a fan favorite, there’s a 1:6 scale statue of our beloved Salarian and for a price that can’t be beat.

The incredibly detailed Mordin statue usually retails for $339.99, but through Amazon – you can get him for just $146.48! Whether you’re buying for yourself to start up that Mass Effect collection, or you’re buying for the Commander Shepard in your life for the holidays, this is a deal you are NOT going to want to miss out on.

Don’t believe me? I bought this brilliant design back when it first launched for full price and regret nothing:

He’s perfect in every single way, though the terminal is not included in this offer. The terminal seen in the image above is from the Exclusive edition, which can only be ordered through GamingHeads.com and is still set at the full price.

Interested in scooping up one for yourself? Grab yours here! For more about the above statue, according to GamingHeads:

“A master geneticist and former operative for the salarian Special Tasks Group, Dr. Mordin Solus is perhaps best known for his work on the genophage—a biological weapon that nearly led to the extinction of the krogan species. In 2185, Commander Shepard recruited Mordin to help fight the Collectors. A year later, the scientist salarian again stood at Shepard’s side, fighting to reverse his work on the genophage while the Reapers launched their full-scale assault on the galaxy.

“Gaming Heads presents Mordin, our fourth Mass Effect statue, following Tali, Liara and Garrus. He’s depicted in his signature thinking pose as he tries to muster up a way to strengthened the genophage to use against the krogan. At 1/4 scale, Mordin stands at an impressive 20.5 inches tall, putting him in direct scale with our other Mass Effect statues.”

Update: Looks like the Mordin Statue is now sold out for this price.