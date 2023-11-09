Mass Effect Teaser Seemingly Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Feature

It looks like BioWare is bringing back a fan-favorite feature from the original trilogy after axing it from Mass Effect: Andromeda. It's no secret BioWare is far from the heights of its legacy. At one point in the industry, over the span of the Mass Effect trilogy, it was arguably one of the best developers in the industry. Its last two outings though -- Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem -- have seen it free falling from this perch towards mediocrity. Anthem was BioWare out of its comfort zone, and quit frankly, out if its depth. Meanwhile, Mass Effect: Andromeda was weighed down by EA forcing BioWare to use the Frostbite engine and weighed down by many contentious changes to the Mass Effect design.

One of these changes was removing the binary Paragon and Renegade morality system, a staple of the series, and replacing it with a system that gave players more options and tried to tell you morality is grey. Of course, some fans enjoyed the new morality system, but many didn't for the simple reason it's not Mass Effect. The Paragon and Renegade system is a part of Mass Effect, and it seems BioWare may have since realized this.

Over on Twitter, YouTuber Kala Elizabeth noted that the Paragon symbol in red appears to feature in the design of the key art BioWare released on N7 day this week for the game. Of course, the symbol itself is a hint at Paragon, while it being red rather than the normal blue seems to hint at Renegade at the same time.

My video about this is rendering, but this is why I know the Paragon/Renegade system is coming back. We have the paragon symbol painted in red here, it's the shape of the design. The top lines are in the N7's coat. #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/2EG14iMOgs — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) November 8, 2023

Of course, this is a bit of a stretch, but it's a very reasonable one. The design of that artwork is not only very exact, but it's been made with teasing and speculation in mind. The chances that's a coincidence seem very small. That said, right now all we have is speculation, so take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this is a tease that the Paragon/Renegade system is coming back? If so, are you excited to see the feature return or did you prefer what Mass Effect: Andromeda did?