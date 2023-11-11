Mass Effect Teaser May Contain Huge Clue About the Protagonist

The recent Mass Effect N7 Day teaser may contain a huge clue about the protagonist. Of course, this assumes the character seen in the teaser is the protagonist, which there is no guarantee. It's a reasonable assumption, but it's still that, an assumption. Taking this assumption though, a big conclusion can seemingly be made about the protagonist due to the fact they are wearing N7 armor.

N7 is a special forces group within the Systems Alliance Military. It's only adorned by humans, typically. It's possible within the timeline of this new game that's changed. It's also possible this person is undercover or has taken that armor off someone, such as fallen combatant. That said, it's reasonable neither of these exceptions are in play as the simplest explanation is often the correct one. In this case, it's that's a human in that N7 suit. The question is whether it's the protagonist or not. And more than this, whether it's Shepard or not. Whatever the case, if it is the protagonist that would seemingly rule out the possibility of playing as any species but human, something some players have been asking for a while.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. It would be a major misdirection for this not to be the protagonist, but it's certainly possible, especially when you consider the game is only in pre-production and this tease is just a vague piece to fuel speculation and give fans of the sci-fi RPG series something to chew on for a while.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this the protagonist of the next Mass Effect game? If so, do you think it's a human under that suit? Unfortunately, with the game reportedly very far away, we won't have answers for a while.

