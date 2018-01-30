Get a Master Sword From ‘The Legend of Zelda’ for Only $10

Getting the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda games requires a lot of effort, but if you want one in real life, all you need is $9.99 (75% off) You can even throw in a Hylian shield backpack that has a sheath for the sword for only $14.99 (75% off). That's right - there's a fire sale happening in Hyrule right now. Grab them while you can, for it is dangerous to go alone. You can see both items in action in the video above.

The Master Sword is made of lightweight foam and measures 35" long x 8 1/2" wide and weighs only 8 ounces. The complete list of specs for the Hylian Shield backpack is available below.

• Hard shell backpack shaped like the Hylian Shield

• Main compartment has double zipper closure

• Organizer and padded laptop/tablet pocket inside

• Wingcrest printed on adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and-go action or ease of hanging

• Sheath for the Master Sword on padded back

• Materials: 100% polyester shell and lining + 100% polyurethane straps with 100% polyethylene foam stuffing

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 23" tall x 19" wide x 3 1/2" deep

• Laptop/Tablet Sleeve: 9" wide x 12" tall (open at top so could extend up to 14") x 1" deep

• Weight: 1 1/2 lbs.

If you have a little more money to spend on your weapon, you might want to go with The Legend of Zelda Master Sword umbrella. Yes, this Master Sword can repel rain so it's totally practical.

