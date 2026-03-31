Masters of the Universe Is Getting a New Co-Op Game in 2026

Masters of the Universe, perhaps better known as He-Man, has seen a pretty big resurgence over the past few years. We got the She-Ra animated series on Netflix, and the live-action Masters of the Universe movie is on the way this year. But that’s not all. A 2D beat ’em game starring the heroes of Masters of the Universe is set to arrive in April 2026. And now, yet another He-Man video game has been revealed for this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 31st, Amazon Luna and Mattel unveiled a new Masters of the Universe video game. The new co-op game is set to arrive on June 5th to coincide with the theatrical release of the live-action movie. It will be called Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite and will deliver a casual couch co-op experience as part of the Amazon Luna GameNight lineup. These games use a TV and smartphones, no video game console required.

New Masters of the Universe Game Combines Deckbuilder & Arcade Vibes

Image courtesy of Mattel and Amazon Luna

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is the latest addition to Amazon’s curated list of multiplayer party games. These GameNight titles can all be played with smartphones and a TV, and are available to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. There are quite a few solid games on the service already, with a surprisingly broad mix of genres. And if you’re a He-Man fan, you’ll definitely want to check out GameNight on June 5th when this new game arrives.

Legends Unite is, first and foremost, a co-op strategy deckbuilding game. The game’s Adventure Mode takes players through a classic Masters of the Universe adventure, working together to craft powerful decks of cards to defend Castle Grayskull from the forces of evil. You’ll fight against enemies and train in PvP battles to strengthen your powers and ensure you’re ready to take on the toughest foes.

Along with the deckbuilding goodness, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite also offers arcade mini-games for an extra dose of nostalgia. If you’re a mini-game enthusiast like I am, that’s a great addition to mix up the deckbuilding gameplay loop. To get a sense of what the game will look like when it arrives, you can check out the announcement trailer below:

Play video

As you can see, the game will deliver retro-inspired 3D graphics and plenty of unique cards for players to collect and use. And of course, He-Man will be channeling the power of Grayskull to take on his enemies, alongside other familiar faces like Teela, Man-At-Arms, and Skeletor. Legends Unite supports co-op for up to 4 players and is also balanced for solo play.

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite releases on June 5th alongside the live-action Masters of the Universe movie. It will be available on Amazon’s Luna gaming platform as part of the GameNight collection. The game is free to play if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription and requires a TV and smartphone.

Are you excited to see another He-Man video game on the way? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!