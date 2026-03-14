Free Sega Game Now Available to Download for Millions

A hugely popular game from Japanese publisher Sega is now free to download and keep for good for millions around the globe. While Sega is perhaps most synonymous with franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Super Monkey Ball, and Crazy Taxi, it has published plenty of games across various genres since becoming a major player in the video game scene back in the 1980s. Now, one entry in what is quietly one of Sega’s biggest properties is free in a deal that is available to many for a limited time.

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In a promotion coming by way of Amazon and its Luna (formerly Prime Gaming) service, Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition is now completely free to obtain on PC. Since arriving on the scene at the turn of the century, Total War has become a powerhouse for Sega. Total War: Rome II, in particular, launched in 2013 and is the eighth entry in the strategy series from developer Creative Assembly. Although there have been countless Total War games that have come about since, Rome II remains pretty popular and boasts solid reviews from players on PC.

Since this deal does come from Amazon, it requires the need for an active Prime subscription. While this costs money and means that Total War: Rome II isn’t outright “free”, countless tens of millions are already subscribed to Prime worldwide, which means that many can take advantage of this deal without having to pay anything. If you’re one of these Prime members, then you should be sure to pick up this free code for Total War: Rome II and claim it on the Epic Games Store.

This Isn’t the Only Free Sega Game Currently Available

In case you missed it, Total War: Rome II isn’t the only free game from Sega that’s now being handed out by Amazon. Just a couple of weeks back, Total War: Attila also went free on Luna and remains claimable as well. Like Rome II, Attila is also downloadable through the Epic Games Store, which is where the code that Amazon will grant subscribers will be redeemable.

It’s worth noting that both of these Total War giveaways won’t last long, though. Total War: Attila is only going to remain on Luna for a little under three weeks until April 1st. Conversely, Total War: Rome II will be up for grabs until April 15th. So if you want to get both of these Sega freebies for yourself, you’ll have to act before these dates come to pass.

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