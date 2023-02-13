Max Payne 1&2 Remake Gets New Update

Last year, Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games announced remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in a single package for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's been a while since that announcement, and fans can't be blamed for wondering how things are progressing. Remedy Entertainment recently provided updates for several games via a financial statements release, including titles like Alan Wake 2, Codename Condor, and Max Payne 1&2 remake. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that a lot of progress has been made on the remake, but the update makes it clear that the project is a major priority for the studio!

"Max Payne 1&2 remake continues in the concept stage. The project has made good progress. We are looking forward to bringing this beloved character alive again to a new generation of consoles and to a new generation of fans," the financial statement reads.

One positive thing about the statement is that it sounds like Remedy sees these remakes as an opportunity to resurrect the Max Payne franchise. It's been more than a decade since the release of Max Payne 3, but if Max Payne 1&2 remake proves successful enough, it could lead to wholly new entries in the series. It remains to be seen whether that will prove the case, but there is precedent for that sort of thing. Hopefully Max Payne 1&2 remake can introduce a lot of newcomers to the series!

The original Max Payne released in 2001, earning strong reviews and resulting in two sequels. While fans will have to keep waiting a while for the remakes, the first two Max Payne games are currently playable on Xbox Series X|S through the system's backwards compatibility. The original game is also available on the PlayStation Store. It might not be as exciting as playing the remake, but these original versions could help to tide over those anxiously awaiting Max Payne 1&2 remake!

Are you looking forward to Max Payne 1&2 remake? Do you think it could end up leading to additional Max Payne games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!