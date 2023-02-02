GTA Online Gets New Patch To Fix Major PC Security Flaws

GTA Online has been updated to fix some major issues that were plaguing the PC version. GTA Online is one of the most popular games out there, but it's also a game that has received a ton of flack by PC players. Although the PC version has paved the way for incredible mods and RP servers, the core online experience has been flawed for some time in a way that the console versions aren't. It has been routinely disrupted by hackers and cheaters that can not only ruin the experience for other players by being annoying, but in some cases seriously damage players' accounts.

Just recently, players realized that an exploit in GTA Online was allowing hackers to essentially force bans, crashes, and more on other players who were just minding their own business. Although everyone likes the thought of free money and RP in GTA Online, forcing it on other players can lead to Rockstar flagging their account and punishing them. It's a dangerous game and these exploits quickly caught the attention of Rockstar who promised to fix it. Thankfully, it has been fixed and a new patch on PC addresses these issues and should hopefully prevent anything like this from happening again in the future. You can view the patch notes for the new update below.

Security

Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to improve the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging

Fixed an issue that could result in a player's GTA Online experience being modified by a third party, including: altering GTA$ balance, RP level, Bad Sport status, and other player stats manipulation of players being kicked or crashed



Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements

A lot of players were warning each other to simply avoid the PC version until further notice. Thankfully, this new patch means PC players can return to GTA Online without having to fear these frustrating exploits. Of course, it's always possible that new exploits can be discovered, but hopefully they won't be nearly as severe as the ones that have been patched.

