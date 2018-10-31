‘MediEvil’ Announcement Trailer Shows Off a Re-Invented Classic

A beloved 90s Hack-n-Slash is back and bigger than ever with the long-awaited announcement trailer for MediEvil after months of rumors and small teasers from Sony.

MediEvil first made its debut back in 1998 and the above trailer shows off just how much time has aged the familiar adventure game. With updated graphics and that familiar good fortune, the reveal trailer hits that Nostalgic sweet spot in all the right ways.

According to the most recent post by SIE Worldwide Studios’ Shawn Layden on the PlayStation blog, “MediEvil follows the story of Sir Dan, an unlikely champion who met an unfortunate end on the field of battle. He receives a chance at redemption when his nemesis, the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok, accidentally resurrects him 100 years after that fateful day. Lord Zarok seeks to conquer the Kingdom of Gallowmere, and only the skeletal Sir Dan stands between Zarok’s army of the undead and the kingdom he swore to protect.”

The reveal is perfect for fans of the original game that want to revisit an older favorite, or for those that never got to experience the game for themselves back in the 90s – MediEvil is for everyone and the big reveal proves just that.

Layden added in his PlayStation blog statement, “Brought back to life by our International Software Development team in partnership with Other Ocean Interactive, this a full remake of the original PS1 classic – with all of the scarecrows, zombies, werewolves, and mace-wielding knights lurking in the kingdom with more detail and personality than ever before.”

Though we don’t have an exact release date for when this adventure will crash its way over onto the PlayStation 4, we do know that it set for a 2019 release. Are you excited to re-visit an old favorite, or is this your first time taking on the role of Sir Dan? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the upcoming release celebrating a beloved blast from the past!