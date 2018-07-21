Watch: Mega Man: Fully Charged First Trailer Released

Today during San Diego Comic Con, Dentsu Entertainment released the debut trailer for its upcoming Mega Man animated television series, dubbed Mega Man: Fully Charged.

More specifically, during a panel at the show in the San Diego Convention Center, Capcom and Mega Man producer Kazuhiro joined DHX Studios Vice President Logan McPherson and Fully Charged producers and writers in revealing the new trailer alongside the premier of the first episode to Comic-Con attendees.

The new trailer is a little bit on the brief side of things, but it does provide a decent look at Aki Light, his companions, and his robot enemies.

The following story synopsis is also provided:

“Aki Light is a regular, upbeat, robot schoolboy. He lives in the futuristic world of Silicon City, co-inhabited by robots and humans. But this robot boy has a secret… Deep within his programming lie protocols that can transform him into the powerful hero, Mega Man! When the villainous Sgt. Night and his evil team of Robot Masters emerge with ill-intentions, Mega Man dedicates himself to protecting the citizens of Silicon City. Equipped with his Mega Buster arm cannon and the ability to absorb the powers of his opponents, he bravely battles the wickedest of villains. In this brand new series inspired by the iconic Mega Man video game, comical, action-packed adventures abound as we follow the journey of Aki Light and his alter-ego, Mega Man, as he strives to balance life as an ordinary robot boy AND an amazing superhero.”

Fully Charged notably comes 24 years after the debut of the Mega Man TV series in the 90s, which as you may remember, had more of an anime look. While the series’ fans mostly come from the Mega Man video games, there are many who will remember a world where the cartoons were popular as well.

This is the second Mega Man TV series to air on Cartoon Network, following Mega Man Star Force’s brief and disappointing run back in 2007.

Mega Man: Fully Charged will release on August 3rd via the official Cartoon Network app (as well as other VOD and streaming platforms). At this time, all 10 episodes will be released together. Then on August 5th, the same 10 episodes will begin airing on a regular, weekly basis at 9:30 a.m. EST (Sunday).