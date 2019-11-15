New Mega Man Game Delayed

Today, Capcom announced that it’s delaying Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection by a month. Originally, Capcom was planning on releasing the new collection on January 21, 2020. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to hit this release date, as it needs just a little bit more time to bring the collection together. So, now the six games will hit PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 25, 2020.

“Originally slated for a January 21, 2020 release, today I would like to share that the game will now be released in late February,” said Mega Man series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya of the delay. “This news is sure to be disappointing to many of you, and it wasn’t a decision we made lightly. The team behind Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is working hard to deliver the best experience possible, and wants to bring you a product that will live up to your expectations. To ensure we meet these goals, the game will now be released on February 25, 2020. On behalf of the team, please know that we greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support. We are fully committed to offering our fans the best game possible when Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is released on February 25. Thank you again for your patience and understanding. R.O.C.K. ON!”

For those that don’t know: this collection includes six Mega Man games. More specifically, it includes all four Mega Man Zero games, plus Mega Man ZX and Mega Man ZX. Below, you can read more about each of the six games:

“Help X’s mentor and partner, Zero, save Neo Arcadia centuries after the events of the Mega Man X series by mastering some of the most challenging and thrilling boss battles ever across all four Mega Man Zero games. The Zero games build upon the fast-paced action platforming of the popular Mega Man X series and introduce new customization options including upgradable weapon skills, unique EX abilities, and gameplay-altering ‘Cyber Elves’ that offer a wide range of enhancements. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent continue the story, taking place several hundred years after the events of the Mega Man Zero series. Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent build on gameplay elements from the Zero and X series, while allowing players to experiment with their abilities throughout the game world’s open map.”

Thanks, Gematsu.