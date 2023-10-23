Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Credits Don’t Mention Creator Hideo Kojima

The credits for Konami’s new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 don’t include a direct mention of Hideo Kojima, who is the longtime creator, writer, and director of the stealth-action series. Prior to establishing his own studio, Kojima Productions, back in 2015, Kojima spent nearly 30 years with Konami where he worked on the Metal Gear series, amongst many other projects. After a messy split with the publisher, though, it seems that Konami itself still not looking to acknowledge Kojima for his past efforts in any new ways.

Reported originally by VGC, the credits for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 don’t happen to include the name of Kojima or anyone else that helped contribute to the titles. Instead, the credits only go so far as to thank “all original Metal Gear series staff and fans” without adding anything else. Although Kojima himself didn’t help work on this Master Collection in any capacity, it’s still a bit bizarre to see the person most synonymous with the Metal Gear Solid franchise to not get a special thanks of any sort.

It is worth noting that the original credits for Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and all of the other titles in this Master Collection are still included and do happen to still list Kojima and the other developers that worked on these games. To that end, this move on Konami’s part isn’t necessarily an egregious one but instead just further highlights the rift that seems to still exist between the company and Kojima.

Is Kojima Involved With the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake?

Outside of working on these new Metal Gear remasters, Konami is also developing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. First announced back in May, this remake (which is formally titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater) again won’t feature any contributions from Kojima. Additionally, longtime Metal Gear Solid artist Yoji Shinkawa won’t be tied to the project any any capacity whatsoever as well.

“They are not involved,” Konami said plainly of Kojima and Shinkawa potentially working on this MGS 3 remake. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world.”

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Konami reaches a point where it one day will more directly acknowledge Kojima’s previous contributions. Perhaps the most interesting instance of this will be seen in the credits for Metal Gear Solid 3’s remake, which still doesn’t have a launch window. For now, though, Kojima remains hard at work on Death Stranding 2, which is currently in development for PlayStation 5. Kojima Productions also happens to be developing a new game in tandem with Xbox, but details associated with this project remain under wraps for the time being.