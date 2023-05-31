Konami Explains Why it Chose to Remake Metal Gear Solid 3

Konami has explained why it chose to remake Metal Gear Solid 3 before any of the other games in the franchise. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most renowned franchises in all of gaming. Hideo Kojima crafted a really elegant saga across multiple decades and intertwined it with some of the most ambitious, complex gameplay systems that had ever been seen at the times of their release. Even to this day, some games are failing to match the depth of the gameplay in the Metal Gear Solid series. Each game got progressively more ambitious with the final entry taking on the daunting task of a full, sprawling open world for players to do absolutely wild stuff in.

With all of that said, many wondered why Konami opted to start with remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater as opposed to just starting with the first game. Speaking to IGN, Konami gave an exact reason. The publisher noted that it wanted to start at the actual beginning of the franchise, which is canonically Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. In addition to just being the natural starting point, Konami noted fans had wanted a remake of this particular entry for some time.

"We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of BIG BOSS (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series," a Konami spokesperson said. "Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time."

As of right now, we have no idea if more remakes will come. Konami has expressed an openness to this idea, but it will all seemingly be done without the assistance of Hideo Kojima. The creator of the series is not involved with this remake and has not made any kind of statement on it thus far. Kojima had a rough falling out with Konami in 2015, so it's possible there are still some bad feelings.

What do you think of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.