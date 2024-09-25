Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Gets Drastic Improvements With New Update

At last, Konami has released a massive new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 that fixes many of the game's lingering problems. Upon its launch this past year, fans took issue with many elements of the MGS: Master Collection, primarily in regard to its visuals. As a result, Konami later announced that it would be putting in the work to fix these problems but didn't say when the patch would be arriving. Now, we finally have an answer, although it's not yet available for every platform.

As of today, update version 2.0.0 for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has started to roll out. For now, the patch is only available on PC via Steam with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch updates coming "at a later date." When it comes to what this update does, Konami has added a slew of new graphical options to Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3. With these improvements, each game should look far better than they did previously when Master Collection launched.

Outside of this, Konami has also added some new control options to MGS2 and MGS3 on PC. These inclusions have come in tandem with a handful of bug fixes, which Konami hasn't detailed. Lastly, the original Metal Gear Solid hasn't been tweaked whatsoever with this update and will remain at its previous version 1.5.0.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this major Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update, you can find them attached below.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Ver. 2.0.0 Patch Notes

METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version

Support for Steam Trading Cards/Badges

No patch will be necessary for Steam Trading Cards/Badges. The latest version will remain Ver.1.5.0. Note that this is not a patch for Ver.2.0.0.



METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Screen Settings Expanded

"Resolution" has been added to the Screen settings in the Options menu.

Under "Resolution", you can choose from two different presets or create your own custom setting.

These settings cannot be changed after starting the game.

Some setups may experience some instability if these settings are changed.

Consider reverting back to the default settings if you experience any instability. "Original Mode" Preset Display at the game's original resolution.

Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied.

"Resolution" has been added to the Screen settings in the Options menu. Under "Resolution", you can choose from two different presets or create your own custom setting. Display at the game's original resolution. Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied. Internal Resolution: Original

Original Internal Upscaling: Default

Default Movie: Original

"Adjusted Mode" Preset Displays the game at your current monitor's highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode.

Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied.

Original Displays the game at your current monitor's highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode. Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied. Internal Resolution: FHD (1080p)

FHD (1080p) Internal Upscaling: Highest resolution possible from FHD (1080p), WQHD (1440p), or 4K (2160p).

Highest resolution possible from FHD (1080p), WQHD (1440p), or 4K (2160p). Movie: High Resolution

Should your specs fall below FHD, Internal Resolution will be set to Original and Internal Upscaling will be set to Default. "Custom" Preset "Internal Resolution", "Internal Upscaling", and "Movie" can be adjusted to suit your current specs.

(1) Internal Resolution Under "Internal Resolution", you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution.

High Resolution "Internal Resolution", "Internal Upscaling", and "Movie" can be adjusted to suit your current specs. Under "Internal Resolution", you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution. Original: Renders the game at its original resolution

Renders the game at its original resolution FHD: Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering.

(2) Internal Upscaling Under "Internal Upscaling", you can choose to apply additional upscaling techniques to scale the game up to your setup's highest possible resolution.

Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals.

Note that depending on your setup, this may not be selectable.

Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering. Under "Internal Upscaling", you can choose to apply additional upscaling techniques to scale the game up to your setup's highest possible resolution. Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals. Note that depending on your setup, this may not be selectable. Default: Displays the game in its original resolution

Displays the game in its original resolution FHD: Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. WQHD: Displays the game in WQHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

Displays the game in WQHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. 4K: Displays the game in 4K using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

(3) Movie You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions.

When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution.



Displays the game in 4K using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions. When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution. Additional Control Settings

Control settings have been added to the in-game pause menu.

They can be used to change the following settings:

(1) Controller Settings You can assign controls for your controller under "Controller Settings".

(2) Keyboard & Mouse Settings You can select the Layout Type or choose a Custom layout and assign controls under "Keyboard & Mouse Settings".

Control settings have been added to the in-game pause menu. They can be used to change the following settings: You can assign controls for your controller under "Controller Settings". You can select the Layout Type or choose a Custom layout and assign controls under "Keyboard & Mouse Settings". Layout A: The control layout used up to Ver 1.5.1

The control layout used up to Ver 1.5.1 Layout B: The new control layout that can be selected after Ver. 2.0.0

The new control layout that can be selected after Ver. 2.0.0 Custom: A control layout that can be freely customized.

If there are overlapping controls, some actions may not function properly. In the event some actions do not function properly, consider resetting to default settings. (3) Mouse Sensitivity Settings Mouse sensitivity settings have been added in accordance with added mouse support.

You can adjust mouse movement sensitivity and scroll wheel sensitivity.



A control layout that can be freely customized. Mouse sensitivity settings have been added in accordance with added mouse support. You can adjust mouse movement sensitivity and scroll wheel sensitivity. Mouse Controls Added

Mouse controls have been added.

Under the new Layout Type B, you can use the following controls:

Mouse controls have been added. Under the new Layout Type B, you can use the following controls: Left Click: Weapon Button

Weapon Button Right Click: Ready Weapon

Ready Weapon Mouse Movement: Camera

When using the Custom Layout, you will be able to assign mouse movement controls.

Camera Support for Steam Trading Cards/Badges



Fixed some other minor issues



METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

Screen Settings Expanded

"Resolution" has been added to the Screen settings in the Options menu.

Under "Resolution", you can choose from two different presets or create your own custom setting.

These settings cannot be changed after starting the game.

Some setups may experience some instability if these settings are changed.

Consider reverting back to the default settings if you experience any instability. "Original Mode" Preset Display at the game's original resolution.

Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied.

"Resolution" has been added to the Screen settings in the Options menu. Under "Resolution", you can choose from two different presets or create your own custom setting. Display at the game's original resolution. Upon selecting "Original Mode", the following settings will be applied. Internal Resolution: Original

Original Internal Upscaling: Default

Default Movie: Original

Original "Adjusted Mode" Preset Displays the game at your current monitor's highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode.

Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied.

Displays the game at your current monitor's highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode. Upon selecting "Adjusted Mode", the following settings will be applied. Internal Resolution: FHD (1080p)

FHD (1080p) Internal Upscaling: Highest resolution possible from FHD (1080p), WQHD (1440p), or 4K (2160p).

Highest resolution possible from FHD (1080p), WQHD (1440p), or 4K (2160p). Movie: High Resolution

High Resolution Should your specs fall below FHD, Internal Resolution will be set to Original and Internal Upscaling will be set to Default. "Custom" Preset "Internal Resolution", "Internal Upscaling", and "Movie" can be adjusted to suit your current specs.

(1) Internal Resolution Under "Internal Resolution", you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution.

Original: Renders the game at its original resolution

Renders the game at its original resolution FHD: Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering.



Increases the game's internal resolution to FHD when rendering. May not be selectable depending on your setup.

(2) Internal Upscaling Under "Internal Upscaling", you can choose to apply additional upscaling techniques to scale the game up to your setup's highest possible resolution.

Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals.

Note that depending on your setup, this may not be selectable.

Under "Internal Upscaling", you can choose to apply additional upscaling techniques to scale the game up to your setup's highest possible resolution. Changing this setting will result in sharper visuals. Note that depending on your setup, this may not be selectable. Default: Displays the game in its original resolution

Displays the game in its original resolution FHD: Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. WQHD: Displays the game in WQHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

Displays the game in WQHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. 4K: Displays the game in 4K using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

Displays the game in 4K using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

(3) Movie You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions.

When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution.



You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions. When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution. Additional Control Settings

"CONTROL SETTINGS" has been added under ADDITIONAL SETTINGS.

The following settings can be changed under CONTROL SETTINGS:

(1) CONTROLLER SETTINGS You can assign controls for your controller under "CONTROLLER SETTINGS".

(2) KEYBOARD ＆ MOUSE SETTINGS You can select the Layout Type or choose a Custom layout and assign controls under "KEYBOARD ＆ MOUSE SETTINGS".

"CONTROL SETTINGS" has been added under ADDITIONAL SETTINGS. The following settings can be changed under CONTROL SETTINGS: You can assign controls for your controller under "CONTROLLER SETTINGS". You can select the Layout Type or choose a Custom layout and assign controls under "KEYBOARD ＆ MOUSE SETTINGS". Layout A: The control layout used up to Ver 1.5.1

The control layout used up to Ver 1.5.1 Layout B: The new control layout that can be selected after Ver. 2.0.0

The new control layout that can be selected after Ver. 2.0.0 Custom: A control layout that can be freely customized.

A control layout that can be freely customized. If there are overlapping controls, some actions may not function properly. In the event some actions do not function properly, consider resetting to default settings. (3) ZOOM IN/OUT SENSITIVITY "ZOOM IN/OUT SENSITIVITY" has been added under MOUSE SENSITIVITY.

You can adjust the scroll wheel sensitivity when zooming in/out.



"ZOOM IN/OUT SENSITIVITY" has been added under MOUSE SENSITIVITY. You can adjust the scroll wheel sensitivity when zooming in/out.

Support for Steam Trading Cards/Badges



Fixed some other minor issues



Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version