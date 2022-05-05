New PlayStation Leak Is Bad News for Metal Gear Solid Fans

A new PlayStation Now leak has been making the rounds and if accurate it’s bad news for Metal Gear Solid fans. The leak in question has revealed that 56 games different games are being removed from the subscription service this month ahead of it being combined with the new PS Plus in June. Many PlayStation fans anticipated a number of games to leave the service before the merge, but nobody expected this many, and nobody expected the bulk of the games to be PS3 games. Not only are many PS3 games leaving, but one of the best. If the leak is accurate, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will not be making it over to PS Plus come merge time, rather, it will depart the service on May 17, which is horrible news for Metal Gear Solid fans as its the easiest way to play the game that’s stranded on PS3.

Of course, if you’re not a Metal Gear Solid fan then this bad news is irrelevant, but considering Metal Gear Solid 4 is one of the best games on PS3, it’s hard to imagine many fall into this camp. Released in 2008 by Hideo Kojima and Konami, the PS3 exclusive boasts a very impressive 94 on Metacritic.

If you’re not a Metal Gear Solid fan, you’re not out of the woods yet as it’s not the only PS3 game leaving the subscription service this month, the following games or as well: Sonic CD, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Altered Beast, Bomberman Ultra, Castlevania Lord of Shadow, Catherine, Comic Zone, Crazy Taxi, Fighting Vipers, Golden Axe, House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill, Metal Gear Rising, Nights into Dreams, Renegade Ops, Sega Bass Fishing, Silent Hill HD Collection, Sonic Adventure, Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic 4 Episode 1+2, Sonic the Fighters, Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, Super Hang On, The Revenge of Shinobi, Virtua Fighter 2+V, Yakuza 4+5, and Zeno Clash 2. Some of these games are obviously available elsewhere, however, some are similarly stranded on the PS3.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks — click here.