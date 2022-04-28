Sony Is Upgrading 15 Popular PS5 Games

Sony is releasing some pretty major upgrades for 15 of the most popular games on PlayStation 5. As of this week, the house of the PlayStation brand announced that it would finally begin rolling out new support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to PS5 consoles around the globe. This feature is one that many PS5 owners have been requesting for quite some time. To go along with VRR finally being added to Sony's next-gen console, though, the publisher also revealed that 15 titles, in particular, will now be able to support the feature.

If you're still confused about what VRR is in the first place, basically, it's something that only select TVs and monitors offer, which means that not everyone will be able to take advantage of its use on PS5. However, those that can utilize VRR will see notable improvements to performance for a number of games.

"On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing," explained Sony VP Hideaki Nishino in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog. "Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch."

At the time of this writing, many of the updates for these games in question have already started to roll out before VRR has even become widely available on PS5. Insomniac Games, for instance, pushed out three updates earlier this week to add VRR support for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Other publishers have started to release these same updates as well, which means you can begin downloading them at this point in time.

As for the 15 games that are now getting upgraded to support VRR on PS5, you can find the full list of titles attached below.