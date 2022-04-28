PSN Leak Reveals the Return of One of the Best PS1 Games

✖

A new PSN leak has revealed the return of one of the best PS1 games alongside an equally nostalgic PS1 classic and a PSP classic as well. Next month, Playstation Plus is expanding with two new tiers, PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. The latter simply combines PS Plus with access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The former does this and also gives subscribers access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. For the latter, a bunch of PlayStation games from yesteryear need to be re-rated for release and uploaded to PSN, which in turn is leading to a variety of leaks. The latest is a PSN leak and has revealed three games that are going to be part of the PS Plus Premium library at launch.

It hasn't been confirmed, but this week the following three games were uploaded to PSN: Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller. Now, this could be a coincidence. All of these games could be getting separate re-releases in the near future, but while possible, this is very unlikely. What's more likely is that these are PS Plus Premium games.

As for the games themselves, Tekken 2 is the most notable for the simple reason it's the highest-rated and most popular. First released in arcades in the greatest year of human history -- 1995 -- it came to PS1 in 1996, earning an 89 on Metacritic and becoming one of the best-selling PS1 games. Mr. Driller hit a few years later in 1999, also via Namco. It didn't sell as well or review as well, but it's also held as a PS1 classic. The final game, Ridge Racers 2, was also made by Namco (known as Namco Bandai Games at this point) in 2006, via the PSP. Unlike its predecessor, it didn't perform very well critically or commercially.

As you may have noticed, these are all Bandai Namco games, which may suggest the Japanese games maker is set to be a big partner of PlayStation for his new initiative.

