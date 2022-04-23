Popular PS4 Console Exclusive Now Available for Free

A popular PS4 console exclusive is now available for free, but many PlayStation fans may find themselves unable to download it. When you hear the words “PS4 exclusive” or “PS4 console exclusive,” games like God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4, Death Stranding, or Persona 5 Royal come to mind. What you probably don’t think of is Amnesia: Rebirth, a popular horror game that is technically a PS4 console exclusive as it’s only been released on PS4 and PC. It’s not a game associated with PlayStation or the PS4, but it’s as much of a console exclusive as the likes of Death Stranding or now God of War following its PC port. And the horror game is currently free, but via the Epic Games Store, not PSN. That’s right, the horror game, alongside Riverbond, is now available for free on the PC digital storefront.

More specifically, between now and next Thursday, April 28, the game is free to all users of the digital storefront, no strings attached. Unlike PlayStation Plus, Prime Gaming, Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Live Gold, and other subscription services that offer free games, these free games are actually free and not behind any paywall. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which is free, and you can claim both games. Once claimed, they are yours to keep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Amnesia: Rebirth is a survival horror game from 2020 that was released by Frictional Games. It is the third installment in the Amnesia franchise and the sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Upon release, the game garnered an 80 on Metacritic, at least on PC. The PS4 version only earned a 75.

“A first-person horror adventure. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy; stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters and solve puzzles. Adventure Mode available for a less scary experience,” reads an official blurb about the game. “In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.”

Looking ahead, Epic Games has already announced that Just Die Already and Paradigm are the next games being made free by the PC digital storefront, aka the games that will replace Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond come next Thursday. What will replace these two titles, we don’t know yet.