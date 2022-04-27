PlayStation Now Is About to Lose 56 Games
May is about to be the worse ever month for PlayStation Now. PS Now subscribers are going to lose not one, not two, but 56 games. Some of these games are complete filler that not a single PS4 or PS5 user will miss. However, some of these 56 games are notable. Of course, PlayStation Now is coming to an end in June in favor of being replaced with the new PlayStation Plus, however, subscribers expected all of these games to transfer over, and some of them will, but clearly not all of them. In May alone, PS Now is going to bleed 56 games.
The departures haven't been formally announced by Sony, but a Reddit user has relayed word that every game below has shown a PS Now expiration date that ends in May. Included in the list is Metal Gear Solid, Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Silent Hill, Catherine, Castlevania, Valkyria Chronicles, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and Destroy All Humans.
As you will notice in both the shortened list above and the complete list below, many of the games are out of Japan, which is peculiar, to say the least. Why this would be, is anyone's best guess, but it is seemingly representative of the Japanese video game industry's consistent reluctance to be a part of something new at launch.
May 3rd (PS4)
- Akibas Beat (NA)
- Akibas Trip (NA)
- Anomaly 2
- Exile's End
- Hotel Transylvania 3
- Lovely Planet
- NBA 2K18
- No Time To Explain
- Steredenn Binary Stars
- The Final Station
- The Golf Club 2019
May 17th (PS4)
- Destroy All Humans
- MGSV GZ
- MGSV
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Sonic Mania
- Sonic Forces
- Team Sonic Racing
- The Dwarves
- Virtua Fighter V
- Valkria Chronicles Remastered
- WWE 2K19
May 3rd (PS3)
- Sonic CD
May 17th (PS3)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Altered Beast
- Bomberman Ultra
- Castlevania Lord of Shadow
- Catherine
- Comic Zone
- Crazy Taxi
- Fighting Vipers
- Golden Axe
- House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill
- Metal Gear Rising
- MGS4
- Nights into Dreams
- Renegade Ops
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic 4 Episode 1+2
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Super Hang On
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Virtua Fighter 2+V
- Yakuza 4+5
- Zeno Clash 2
For now, none of this has been officially confirmed. That said, if PSN is showing these games as leaving, it's safe to assume it's accurate. Of course, this could be a sign that June, before the new PS Plus releases, a second wave of departures will happen.