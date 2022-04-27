PlayStation Now Is About to Lose 56 Games

✖

May is about to be the worse ever month for PlayStation Now. PS Now subscribers are going to lose not one, not two, but 56 games. Some of these games are complete filler that not a single PS4 or PS5 user will miss. However, some of these 56 games are notable. Of course, PlayStation Now is coming to an end in June in favor of being replaced with the new PlayStation Plus, however, subscribers expected all of these games to transfer over, and some of them will, but clearly not all of them. In May alone, PS Now is going to bleed 56 games.

The departures haven't been formally announced by Sony, but a Reddit user has relayed word that every game below has shown a PS Now expiration date that ends in May. Included in the list is Metal Gear Solid, Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Silent Hill, Catherine, Castlevania, Valkyria Chronicles, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and Destroy All Humans.

As you will notice in both the shortened list above and the complete list below, many of the games are out of Japan, which is peculiar, to say the least. Why this would be, is anyone's best guess, but it is seemingly representative of the Japanese video game industry's consistent reluctance to be a part of something new at launch.

May 3rd (PS4)

Akibas Beat (NA)

Akibas Trip (NA)

Anomaly 2

Exile's End

Hotel Transylvania 3

Lovely Planet

NBA 2K18

No Time To Explain

Steredenn Binary Stars

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019

May 17th (PS4)

Destroy All Humans

MGSV GZ

MGSV

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Sonic Mania

Sonic Forces

Team Sonic Racing

The Dwarves

Virtua Fighter V

Valkria Chronicles Remastered

WWE 2K19

May 3rd (PS3)

Sonic CD

May 17th (PS3)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Altered Beast

Bomberman Ultra

Castlevania Lord of Shadow

Catherine

Comic Zone

Crazy Taxi

Fighting Vipers

Golden Axe

House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill

Metal Gear Rising

MGS4

Nights into Dreams

Renegade Ops

Sega Bass Fishing

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic 4 Episode 1+2

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Super Hang On

The Revenge of Shinobi

Virtua Fighter 2+V

Yakuza 4+5

Zeno Clash 2

For now, none of this has been officially confirmed. That said, if PSN is showing these games as leaving, it's safe to assume it's accurate. Of course, this could be a sign that June, before the new PS Plus releases, a second wave of departures will happen.