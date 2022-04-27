PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2022 Revealed

✖

PlayStation has officially announced the PlayStation Plus free games for May 2022. As has been common for the past several months, the announcement confirms the recent leak that the new freebies for PlayStation Plus are FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods as of May 3rd. There are, as usual, several caveats to the new free video games, however.

First and foremost, Curse of the Dead Gods is for the PlayStation 4 only while both FIFA 22 and Tribes of Midgard are for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 both. Additionally, as with all PlayStation Plus freebies, these video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers and even then can be claimed for only a limited time. If claimed, they will remain part of that subscriber's library so long as they are subscribed but access will lapse with the subscription. Should the subscription resume, so too would the access to these video games.

PlayStation Plus games for May:



⚽ FIFA 22

⚔️ Tribes of Midgard

🔥Curse of the Dead Gods



More details: https://t.co/PVaGVCcmAG pic.twitter.com/z05RePlDEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2022

It is also worth noting that these should be one of the last times that PlayStation Plus free games will be so simply obtained. The newly created PlayStation Plus tiers -- PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium -- are set to begin rolling out globally starting in June with North America specifically set to have the new tiered service on June 13th. Given the timing, there is likely to be at least one more traditional rotation for PlayStation Plus, but the company could also always delay it to coincide with the release of the new version of the subscription service.

Even so, PlayStation Plus Essential, the lowest tier of the new service, is exactly the same as what PlayStation Plus currently offers. It provides the same benefits with a different name. It is the higher tiers, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, that will include further benefits.

As noted above, May 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are officially FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4, and Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4. They will be available starting May 3rd and run through June 6th. April 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games, which are currently available to claim by subscribers, are Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

Are you interested in the newly announced PlayStation Plus free games for May 2022? Are you looking forward to the revamped PlayStation Plus in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!