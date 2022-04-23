PlayStation Makes One of the Best RPGs on PS4 Just $2.99

✖

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one of the best RPGs on the PS4 just $2.99, but only for a limited time. Until April 28, the PlayStation Store Spring Sale is live with hundreds of deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. Unfortunately, what is perhaps its best deal is only available to PS4 users, however, the game is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, so technically this deal -- which is the best we've seen for the game on the PlayStation Store -- is relevant to PS5 users as well.

Of course, if the title was "the best RPG on PS4" the game in question would be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but that's not how the title reads. The CD Projekt Red RPG is not currently on sale, which means it's running at $39.99. What is on sale for $2.99 is Dragon Age: Inquisition, one of the highest-rated RPGs of the previous generation.

The BioWare and EA fantasy RPG was released back in November of 2014, so it's getting up there in age. Despite this, it holds up and remains the most recent Dragon Age game available. Upon release, the game garnered an 89 on Metacritic, and because 2014 was a weak year in terms of new releases, the RPG was able to grab many Game of the Year Awards, including THE Game of the Year award at The Game Awards that year. It's a good game, and an absolute steal at $2.99. What makes this even more of a steal though is the fact that it is for the Deluxe Edition of the game.

"When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes," reads an official pitch of the game. "Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It's your job to lead them...or fall."

