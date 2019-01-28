‘Metro Exodus’ Download Size, HD Features Revealed On Xbox Site

In just a few short weeks, we'll be able to experience the next chapter in Deep Silver's Metro series, the long-awaited Exodus. But it never hurts to prepare for it ahead of time, especially considering the size of its download.

The official Xbox product page for Exodus has revealed that the game isn't skimping when it comes to its size, as it'll take up a pretty good chunk of your hard drive. Based on what it says, the game will take up 53.45GB of space on your Xbox One.

But it looks like this space will be put to good use. According to the product listing, the game will take advantage of the Xbox One X. That's not really a surprise since Microsoft featured the game during its E3 2017 press conference, indicating right off the bat it would take advantage of its latest console.

The listing points out that Metro Exodus will support the system with beautiful 4K Ultra HD visuals, as well as HDR10. It doesn't go into much more detail than that, but judging by what we've seen from trailers (like this one, which was revealed last week), we're in for a spectacular visual treat.

Now keep in mind that just because the game will take up around 54GB of hard drive space on the Xbox One, that's not necessarily going to be the same for PlayStation 4 and PC. As you can see from these previously revealed PC specs, this game is going to be a beast, clocking in at around 59GB. As for PS4, well, if it supports the Pro, it might be the same. We're waiting for Deep Silver to confirm the details.

Wherever you decide to play the game, Exodus should easily be the best-looking entry yet- and that's keeping the previously released games in the Metro Redux collection. They're still worth checking out, though; and will prepare you for where Exodus will take you when it arrives on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Which version of Exodus will you be picking up? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!