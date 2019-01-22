New ‘Metro Exodus’ Trailer Highlights the Game’s Weaponry

Not too much longer until players can dive head first into a bleak world filled with powerful choices and a thrilling narrative with Metro Exodus. We’ve learned more about the story, the trials, and the power of consequence and now we’re learning more about the title’s arsenal.

“The Metro series has always been famed for its unique firearms – for Metro Exodus, 4A Games completely overhauled the weapons system, ensuring each gun was mechanically functional, and could be customised in the field allowing for hundreds of tactical permutations,” the studio tells us about the most recent trailer seen above. “Weapons now need to be cleaned and maintained to prevent overheating and jamming, adding another dimension to Metro’s immersive gameplay.”

In addition to the video above, the studio promises even more trailers in the near future highlight each individual weapon type that players will be able to assimilate. From shotguns, to pistols – there’s a variety of options to chose from to tailor the experience for a more individualised experience.

Metro Exodus releases February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game itself: