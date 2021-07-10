Metroid Dread: Nintendo Explains Different EMMI Variants
Metroid Dread has a lot of EMMI variants running around and Nintendo talked about how they differ. Their announcement at E3 this year sent shockwaves through the fanbase. But, the first trailer also sparked a wild number of questions as well. One of the chief concerns was how many EMMI units would be chasing Samus and how she can defend herself against the existential threat. Well, Nintendo pointed out the box art for the title and the seven lurking antagonists on the cover. Each one has a different set of skills that the player will have to learn how to handle to continue their journey. Yesterday saw the company point out how to defeat the EMMI, but only one of the variants was covered. You can probably bet that the way to destroy each one will vary as Samus explores this new environment. With all of this new information, Metroid fans have to be excited about what’s to come this fall. Check it out down below:
They wrote, “Samus encounters different kinds of E.M.M.I. during her mission. As you’ll notice, this #MetroidDread illustration shows seven shadows behind Samus. Each of the E.M.M.I. have different abilities & hold many mysteries. Keep an eye out for more information on them in the future!”
Samus encounters different kinds of E.M.M.I. during her mission. As you’ll notice, this #MetroidDread illustration shows seven shadows behind Samus. Each of the E.M.M.I. have different abilities & hold many mysteries. Keep an eye out for more information on them in the future! pic.twitter.com/pcooEGqPyy— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2021
Recently, Nintendo also broke down some of the details surrounding EMMI. They wrote “E.M.M.I. are very durable and can deflect Samus’ standard attacks. However, Samus can take in energy from defeated Central Units in E.M.M.I. Zones to temporarily power up her arm cannon & fire the Omega Stream & Omega Blaster, forces the E.M.M.I. are vulnerable to. Samus is unable to move when charging the Omega Blaster, meaning some serious fear may set in as the deadly E.M.M.I. approaches. You’ll need to face the tension, overcome the fear, and unleash the energy to land a finishing blow.”
The company also decided to break down why they named the Metroid title this way on their official website. “The word “Dread” in the game’s title signifies fear and terror. In this entry in the series, the team has created a fresh new take on the Metroid experience by combining the series' universal theme of exploration with the concept of a looming, terrifying threat. With the Metroid series, we’ve always challenged ourselves to surprise players. The idea for a terrifying threat is a theme that we’ve been thinking about for over 15 years. You could call it fate. We have been able to show a bit of that in the announcement trailer, but there are other threats that Samus must face, as well—which we will talk about at a later date.”
