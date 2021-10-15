Major Metroid Dread Progression Bug Discovered, Patch Incoming

Nearly a week after the game’s release, Nintendo has warned fans that a new bug has been discovered in Metroid Dread, which prevents the player from making any additional progress towards the end of the game. According to Nintendo, the game will crash if a player destroys a door when a marker has been placed at the door’s location on the map, prompting the message “the software was closed because an error occurred.” If nothing is done differently, it seems players will continue to encounter the same message. A patch is coming this month to address the problem, but Nintendo’s official website has outlined how players can sidestep the issue in the meantime:

Restart the game and, before playing through this sequence, removethe door icon map marker to prevent this error from occurring. Once the October 2021 software update is available, update the game.



Players that have encountered the bug will be happy to know that there’s an easy workaround, but a permanent solution is definitely good news. Metroid Dread has gotten a lot of positive attention over the last week, and it would be unfortunate if players had to stop all progress while waiting for the fix. Since this bug also happens towards the end of the game, it’s easy to see how this could prove frustrating.

The Metroid series has always been a smaller one for Nintendo, but the Switch era has seen a lot of smaller franchises become major sellers. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one strong example of this, as sales for the game have totally eclipsed the previous best-selling entry in the series. Metroid fans are equally hopeful that Dread can smash records for the Metroid series, and it seems like a distinct possibility, given the attention the game has commanded on social media. It’s still too early to tell how the game will perform, but things are looking pretty good at the moment!

Metroid Dread is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

