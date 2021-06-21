Metroid Dread Leads GameStop's Post E3 Video Game Pre-orders

✖

Last week, Metroid Dread stole the show during E3, and it seems that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch game are already reflecting that fact. GameStop has released the list of its top 10 most pre-ordered games following E3, and Metroid Dread leads the pack. The series has never been a big seller for Nintendo, but interest in the game seems quite high on social media, with many fans expressing an interest in catching up on the series before the new game releases. Readers should keep in mind that pre-orders don't necessarily equal sales, and a lot can change, but this certainly bodes well for the game's performance!

GameStop's pre-order data was shared on Twitter by YouTuber @PlayerEssence. That Tweet can be found embedded below.

Metroid Dread comes in at #1 for top 10 pre-orders following E3 2021 at GameStop. Let's go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KNmYPTMUA3 — OJ - PlayerEssence (@PlayerEssence) June 21, 2021

Impressively enough, GameStop's top 10 list is dominated by Switch games, at the moment. The first five games on the list are all exclusive to the platform. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mario Golf: Super Rush are both set to release within the next month, which probably explains why pre-orders for both are so high. However, Mario Party Superstars is another game performing well after its debut at E3. Naturally, the other Switch spots on the list are taken by the next Pokemon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus.

For those unfamiliar with the Metroid franchise, Dread marks the fifth main series entry. The game picks up after 2002's Metroid Fusion, and will see series protagonist Samus Aran pursued by new robotic enemies. The game's announcement at the show proved to be a massive surprise for fans. Many had instead expected to hear new information on Metroid Prime 4, which is currently being developed by Retro Studios. It's been a long development process for that particular game, but Metroid Dread should be the perfect thing to tide fans over in the meantime.

Metroid Dread will release October 8th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

