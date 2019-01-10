‘Metroid Prime 4’ Release Date Leaked

Metroid Prime 4 was initially introduced over a year and a half ago now and we still don’t have a release date for when the highly anticipated title will arrive on the Nintendo Switch. While the Big N continues to remain mum on when the latest Metroid game will appear, a recent leak may have just filled in those blanks.

A Czech retailer called SuperGamer pulled a Walmart and decided to showcase the release date on their store’s page. According to SuperGamer, Metroid Prime 4 is set to release on November 29th, 2019.

The above screenshot also seems to confirm that the game will be available (in stock) on that date as well, adding a smidge of credibility to this leak. Still, as with all leaks take them with a grain of salt. Until Nintendo themselves make an official announcement or all of the retailers in the world suddenly leak the same information, we’re keeping this firmly in the rumor pile for now.

As for why they revealed the game so early without having an idea for a release date, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime explained back in 2017 in an interview with IGN:

“For us, we believe that having hands-on opportunity married to an announcement is really the best way to do it. So, let’s take Super Mario Odyssey for example. We could have announced it months ago, but we weren’t ready, the team wasn’t ready to show it and to let the consumer really understand visually how the hat mechanic works, how the capture mechanic comes into play. And so, that’s how we think these through.

For certain games, games that will be in development for, let’s call it a decent amount of time, like Metroid Prime 4 — and given that it’s a franchise that we know people have been very eager to get news on — that’s when, fine, we’ll share it. We’ll share it early. Others, we want to hold closer in and reveal it when the gameplay is going to be available. It literally is game by game, title by title, how we make that decision.”

Hopefully with this leak, Nintendo might finally feel compelled to share some more concrete information. With rumors of a January Nintendo Direct looming on the horizon, we may even see an official reveal then!

