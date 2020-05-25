Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Switch Release Date Potentially Revealed

✖

A new rumor suggests that Nintendo Switch owners will get a chance to play Metroid Prime Trilogy in the very near future. According to the Swedish game retailer Inet, a port of the compilation will release on June 19th. Fans of the Metroid franchise should bear in mind, however, that the site has been the source for rumors about the compilation in the past, and Nintendo has not made any sort of announcement, as of this writing. While the company has been known to make surprise announcements, it seems a bit far-fetched that the game would be this close to a release without any word from Nintendo.

Rumors have been swirling about a Nintendo Switch port for Metroid Prime Trilogy for quite some time. Last month, a listing for the compilation supposedly appeared on Best Buy's site before getting deleted. With Metroid Prime 4 likely still needing a bit of development time, a port would help tide franchise fans over, in the meantime.

Metroid Prime Trilogy originally released on Nintendo Wii back in 2009. The compilation brought together the two GameCube entries in the series, as well as the Wii title, Metroid Prime 3. The first two games received a bit of a graphic upgrade, as well as multiple controller options. More than a decade after its initial release, the compilation commands a hefty price on the secondary market, so a Nintendo Switch port would be a great way for new fans to discover those games.

Ports on Nintendo Switch have become a bit of a hot commodity since the system's debut. While Nintendo consoles have often seen plenty of ports in the past, the platform's handheld abilities have given Switch owners a strong incentive to purchase games that they might have already owned on other systems. Nintendo has brought over a number of games from previous systems, but there has been a lot of demand for more of the company's previous offerings.

For now, Metroid fans will have to take the rumor with a grain of salt. It seems all but inevitable that Metroid Prime Trilogy will eventually see release on Switch, but fans won't have to wait long to see if June 19th truly does pan out.

