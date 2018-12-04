‘Metroid Prime Trilogy’ Listed For Nintendo Switch, Could Be Announced At The Game Awards

Oh, Nintendo, you sneaky. Just when we think you’re letting a franchise lie dormant, you’re bringing it back in a huge way.

We talked in the past about how the company could be revealing Metroid Prime 4 gameplay footage at The Game Awards this Thursday. But a new retail listing suggests that we’re in for another treat in the meantime — the return of Metroid Prime Trilogy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The listing comes from a Swedish game site called Inet, which not only lists the former Wii/Wii U release in retail form, but also features some rather convincing box art, as you can see below.

As the product listing states, Trilogy is set to include the original Metroid Prime, along with its sequels Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, all in playable form either on the go or through the convenience of your television.

Furthermore, a Twitter user by the name of Pixelbuster has confirmed that the listing is real, after “setting my VPN to Sweden.” You can see the tweet below.

Swedish Retailer Inet has listed Metroid Prime Trilogy for Switch, meaning this could be shown off at TGA after all along with Prime 4. Can confirm the listing is real after setting my VPN to Sweden //t.co/4D2PA9rWfL pic.twitter.com/fBZpK69vim — Pixelbuster❄ (@Nitomatta) December 4, 2018

If this is the case, Nintendo could be once again pulling off a nice surprise for fans at The Game Awards in a couple of days. The company did just that last year, not only announcing Bayonetta 3 was being produced, but also bringing the first two Bayonetta games to Nintendo Switch just a couple of months later.

Of course, Nintendo hasn’t said a word about Trilogy or Metroid Prime 4 gameplay, but it did promise a nice surprise that their fans would love — and this one-two punch would certainly fit the bill.

In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out Metroid Prime Trilogy yet, we recommend doing so on the Wii or Wii U. It’s a wonderful release, packed with hours of exciting gameplay and solid visuals. Just imagine how much better they’ll look on the Nintendo Switch.

We’ll let you know what gets announced when The Game Awards takes place this Thursday night!