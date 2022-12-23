One of the Best Metal Gear Solid Games is Just $4

One of the best Metal Gear Solid games is available for an extremely low price. The Metal Gear Solid series has been around for decades at this point and each game is pretty much a total classic. While they carry their own baggage, they're all unique and innovative, pushing the envelope for gaming through both storytelling and gameplay. It's a pretty impressive series and one that never collapsed under its own weight, despite the building pressure from fans over the years... well, until Metal Gear Survive, but that doesn't really count. Nevertheless, it's a series worth playing and there's currently one on sale for a price that's hard to pass up.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is just $3.99 on the PlayStation Store, $4.99 on Steam, and Xbox has The Definitive Experience version for $5.99 which includes a copy of the prequel game, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes. You can get one of the best games of 2015 and the entire generation for less than a Starbuck coffee right now. The game is the eighth highest rated PS4 game on Metacritic, so it got pretty much universal acclaim. Metal Gear Solid V is also one of the most approachable games in the series as it takes place early on in the series' timeline. It's canonically the second game in the mainline series following Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and also follows spin-off game Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. However, once you get into the game, it's not terribly difficult to follow the story.

Even if the story is a hurdle for you, the gameplay alone defines the experience. It's one of the best sandbox shooters out there and will keep you entertained for hours on end as a result. It's also the last Metal Gear Solid game that Hideo Kojima created, which was always the intent even before he left Konami, so he poured a lot of his best ideas into it to make sure it concluded everything in a satisfying way.

Are you going to pick up Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain while it's on sale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.