Microids Announces Survivor: Castaway Island Based on Iconic TV Series

Microids is a Paris-based studio that’s known for adapting all kinds of properties. In the past few years, the team has brought fans games from franchises like Blacksad, The Smurfs, and Garfield, but its most recent announcement might be the most surprising one yet. Today, Microids announced a new partnership with Banijay Brands and is developing a game called Survivor: Castaway Island, which is based on the long-running TV show. Survivor: Castaway Island is being developed by Magic Pockets and is coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 3.

Microids, unfortunately, didn’t reveal any gameplay alongside the announcement, but did say that Survivor: Castaway Island will be “the ultimate test of survival.” They mention that every decision you make will help decide your fate and talk quite a bit about forming alliances with the other players on the island. You’ll also be able to decide between 12 different Castaways, though Microids doesn’t say if they’ll all have different stats or if they’re blank avatars.

https://twitter.com/Microids_off/status/1680865568541253633?s=20

From the limited screenshots that were released, we can see that challenges will likely play a major part in the survival side of the game. It looks like they’ve included some classic Survivor challenges like the one that has Castaways jumping from a dock and breaking a hanging pot to get a key. There’s also a shot of a challenge that looks like it’s incorporating digging in the sand, but we’ll need to actually see Survivor: Castaway Island in motion to know how true-to-life everything is.

In many ways, it’s a bit strange to see a new Survivor-themed game in 2023. The show is certainly still popular but is far from the ratings darling it was in its early days. That said, the show did just get nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for the first time since 2006, so it’s likely not going away any time soon. Plus, seeing Survivor: Castaway Island coming from Microids speaks to Survivor’s popularity across the globe, with the Australian and South African versions being ratings hits over the last few years.