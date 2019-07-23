Blacksad: Under the Skin Delayed To November

Today, publisher Microids and developers Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive announced that adventure game Blacksad: Under the Skin has been delayed from its previous release date of September 26 to November 5. According to Microids, the delay of the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One game means the team will be able to use the extra time to polish the title and ensure it’s the best possible experience it can be.

As you will know, September is a very busy month this year, but November is an equally tough month to release in. In other words, I hope this doesn’t get overshadowed and forgotten in the holiday shuffle, like many great smaller games that release during that window tend to do.

For those that don’t know: this is an all-new story and official story for Blacksad set in the comic book series’ unique world. Below, you can read more about it:

“The early 50s: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead. Meanwhile, rising star Robert Yale, due to take to the ring for the most important fight of his career, has mysteriously disappeared,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the club and must deal with its financial woes. She hires private detective John Blacksad to investigate Yale’s disappearance and to find the missing man. This sinister case will take our investigator to the darkest, most dismal depths of New York. With its anthropomorphic characters and its incredible 1950s feel, Blacksad: Under the Skin promises all the eerily dark adventure of a detective novel, just like the eponymous comic book series. Investigations, searches for clues, fights, witness interviews: let your feline instinct guide you as you infiltrate the corrupt world of boxing.”

According to Microids, the game’s story will be accompanied by investigations, puzzles, quick time events, and multiple-choice dialogue that directly influences the development of the character and the game’s ending.

Meanwhile, there’s over 30 characters, including some old favorites, and best a yet, a smooth jazz soundtrack.

Blacksad: Under the Skin will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it releases later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.