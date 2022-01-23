Video game publisher Microids has announced that it has signed a new video game publishing agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products to produces not one, not two, but three new video games based on Garfield. The new deal is thanks in part to Viacom fully acquiring the rights to Garfield and other related entities back in 2019. No further details on what, exactly, these Garfield video games will be has been announced beyond the fact that they will be in different genres.

This is not the first time that Microids has been associated with Garfield video games, so it makes sense in a way that it should be working on new Garfield titles. Microids was associated with the 2019 video game Garfield Kart Furious Racing from developer Artefacts Studio, and while the title was not received particularly well, it certainly knew the franchise and has become something of a weird internet meme in its own right for, in part, constantly being on deep, deep discount on the digital distribution platform Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Always more lasagna 🙀 Three new Garfield games will be released in the next few years!



Toujours plus de lasagnes 🙀 Garfield sera la star de 3 nouveaux jeux Microids qui sortiront progressivement au cours des prochaines années ! pic.twitter.com/ypVUNcuWmB — Microids (@Microids_off) January 20, 2022

“We are thrilled by this new agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products!” said Alain Milly, Editorial Director for Microids, as part of the announcement. “Garfield is a well-known and family-friendly IP fitting perfectly our portfolio made of popular franchises for all ages. Following successful collaborations on Garfield: Wild Ride and Garfield Kart Furious Racing, we are incredibly honored to work with ViacomCBS Consumer Products on three new games.”

At this point, there’s no telling what exactly those three Garfield games mentioned might be or when they might release. That said, the announcement on social media hinted at it being in “the next few years.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Garfield franchise in general right here.

What do you think of Microids working on three new Garfield video games? Have you given Garfield: Wild Ride or Garfield Kart Furious Racing a go in the past? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!