Mid-Patch League of Legends Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Just a few days after League of Legends got its most recent patch, Riot Games has followed it up with a mid-patch update. This second round of fixes released on Thursday took aim at several champions who were outliers following the release of Patch 10.3 either because they were either too weak from nerfs in the last update, from not being buffed enough, or because there were bugs affecting their abilities.

Only four champions were affected by this mid-patch update, but each of them are champs that League players can expect to see at least over the course of a couple games. Akali, Galio, Lucian, and Yuumi were the four champs affected by the patch with the Akali and Yuumi changes being the most notable ones.

Akali had some of her power restored after some buffs looked to hit her pretty hard in Patch 10.3 while Yuumi had her main poking ability buffed. You can see each of those changes below as they were written in the mid-patch update.

Akali

E – SHURIKEN FLIP DAMAGE: 40/70/100/130/160 physical damage per cast ⇒ 50/85/120/155/190 physical damage per cast

R – PERFECT EXECUTION COOLDOWN: 160/130/100 seconds ⇒ 120/90/60 seconds

R1 – PERFECT EXECUTION DAMAGE: 85/150/215 physical damage ⇒ 125/225/325 physical damage

Galio

Q – WINDS OF WAR BUGFIX Gatekeer Galio’s Q VFX no longer times out before the damage ticks stop

Lucian

PASSIVE – LIGHTSLINGER DAMAGE MODIFIER: Fixed a bug where Lucian’s critical damage modifier against non-minions was 1 instead of .75

Yuumi

Q – PROWLING PROJECTILE BASE DAMAGE: 40/65/90/115/140/165 ⇒ 40/70/100/130/160/190

Q – PROWLING PROJECTILE EMPOWERED DAMAGE: 45/80/115/150/185/220 ⇒ 45/85/125/165/205/245

These changes follow larger adjustments included in the main patch notes. Akali’s nerfs were the most notable with an explanation from Riot saying in the initial patch that they’d done some “major work” on the champion to reduce her power at all levels of gameplay.

“As promised, we’ve done some major work on Akali that’s going live this patch,” Riot said. “These changes are the result of her presence in pro play and aim to trim power there more than for every day players. With that in mind, one of the biggest issues we wanted to tackle was the sheer number of options she had when approaching fights or surviving bad situations. She was way too flexible, being able to split push and teamfight, while also not being committed to a specific playstyle (early domination, scaling, etc.).”

League’s mid-patch update for Patch 10.3 is now live.