5 Capcom Fighting Games Series That Deserve a Comeback (Including the Cult Series That Defined the 90s)

Capcom has spent decades helping define the fighting game genre. While Street Fighter remains the company’s flagship franchise and one of the most influential fighting game series ever created, it is far from the only one in the publisher’s history. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Capcom experimented with wildly different mechanics, visual styles, and casts of characters that gave players experiences unlike anything offered by its competitors. Those risks helped establish Capcom as one of gaming’s premier fighting game developers and created several franchises that still have loyal fan communities today.

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Though Capcom has neglected many of these series, recent years have shown that Capcom is increasingly willing to revisit dormant IPs. Successful revivals of classic franchises have proven there is demand for older series when handled with care and given modern makeovers. As someone who spent countless afternoons playing obscure arcade cabinets and borrowing forgotten PlayStation and Dreamcast games from friends, I still remember how refreshing these titles felt compared to the familiar tournament staples. If Capcom continues mining its rich history, these are the five fighting game series that deserve another chance to shine alongside Street Fighter.

5) Cyberbots

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Released in arcades in 1994, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness took Capcom’s experience from Armored Warriors and transformed it into a one-on-one fighting game focused on customizable giant robots. Instead of relying solely on character selection, players could mix pilots with different mechs, each offering distinct movement, weapons, and combat styles. That customization gave the game surprising depth, while its anime-inspired presentation helped it stand apart in crowded arcades.

One of Cyberbots’ biggest strengths was how differently each machine handled. Heavy mechs delivered devastating attacks but sacrificed mobility, while lighter units excelled at speed and aerial combat. The game also featured cinematic special moves and detailed sprite animation that showcased Capcom’s artistic talent during the arcade era. Several characters eventually crossed over into other Capcom games, keeping the series alive in small ways despite its long absence.

Today’s fighting game audience is far more receptive to unconventional mechanics than it was three decades ago. A modern Cyberbots could combine online play, extensive mech customization, and cinematic visuals while preserving the fast-paced gameplay that made the original memorable. With giant robots continuing to attract fans across games and anime, Capcom already has a strong foundation waiting to be expanded.

4) Onimusha Blade Warriors

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Released for the PlayStation 2 in 2003, Onimusha Blade Warriors took characters from Capcom’s acclaimed Onimusha series and placed them in a weapon-based arena fighter. Rather than creating another traditional action game, Capcom built a multiplayer experience focused on swordplay, platforming, and item management. The result was an accessible party fighter that felt very different from the mainline series.

Unlike many arena fighters of its era, Blade Warriors encouraged movement across multi-level stages while players searched for power-ups and avoided environmental hazards. Familiar faces such as Samanosuke and Jubei brought recognizable weapons and abilities, giving fans another way to experience the world of Onimusha. It also supported four-player battles, making it an entertaining local multiplayer game that many players unfortunately missed.

The recent return of the Onimusha franchise has naturally sparked renewed interest in its spinoffs. A modern version of Onimusha Blade Warriors could feature expanded character rosters, rollback netcode, and larger interactive stages. It would also give Capcom another multiplayer title that complements rather than competes directly with Street Fighter, especially if it could capitalize on Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

3) Power Stone

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Few fighting games captured the excitement of local multiplayer like Power Stone. Originally released in arcades in 1999 before becoming one of the Dreamcast’s defining titles, the series blended arena combat with interactive environments, throwable objects, and frantic movement. Instead of restricting players to a flat plane, Power Stone encouraged running, jumping, climbing, and improvisation throughout every match.

The signature mechanic involved collecting three Power Stones scattered around each arena. Gathering all three temporarily transformed a character into an incredibly powerful form with devastating attacks, forcing everyone else to react immediately or lose. That mechanic created constant momentum swings and ensured matches rarely played out the same way twice. The sequel expanded the formula even further with four-player battles and even larger stages.

I still remember crowding around a Dreamcast with friends, laughing as someone desperately chased the final Power Stone while everyone else scrambled to stop them. Those moments felt chaotic in the best possible way. Modern hardware, online multiplayer, and destructible arenas could make a new Power Stone one of Capcom’s strongest multiplayer offerings while introducing the series to an entirely new generation.

2) Red Earth

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Originally released in arcades in 1996, Red Earth remains one of Capcom’s most unusual fighting games. Rather than focusing exclusively on player-versus-player competition, it incorporated role-playing mechanics into a fantasy setting filled with monsters, sorcerers, and mythical heroes. Players gained experience, leveled up, and fought powerful bosses throughout a structured campaign that was unlike almost every other fighting game released during the era.

Its fantasy world also distinguished it visually. Dragons, hydras, and magical creatures replaced urban backdrops, while the roster featured memorable characters like Leo, Kenji, Mai-Ling, and Tessa. Although the game received limited distribution outside arcades for many years, its reputation steadily grew among fighting game enthusiasts who appreciated its creativity and technical accomplishments.

Capcom has shown increasing interest in preserving its arcade history, introducing Red Earth to modern audiences through fighting game collections. That has only strengthened calls for a full revival. Expanding its RPG systems while retaining competitive multiplayer could produce something that stands apart in today’s fighting game landscape, where few developers are experimenting with progression-focused designs.

1) Darkstalkers

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No Capcom fighting game franchise deserves another opportunity more than Darkstalkers. Debuting in 1994, the series introduced a colorful cast inspired by classic horror monsters, folklore, and mythology. Characters like Morrigan, Demitri, Felicia, Jon Talbain, and Hsien-Ko became some of Capcom’s most recognizable creations thanks to expressive animation, distinctive personalities, and remarkably fluid gameplay.

Beyond its unforgettable cast, Darkstalkers pioneered mechanics that influenced later fighting games. The series emphasized aggressive offense, chain combos, air blocking, and fast movement that rewarded creativity and skill. Capcom’s legendary sprite animation reached extraordinary heights, with many fans still considering it among the finest examples of two-dimensional game art ever produced. Despite critical acclaim, the franchise has remained dormant for years outside crossover appearances and re-releases.

For many longtime fighting game fans, Darkstalkers represents unfinished business. Every new Capcom showcase sparks hope that Morrigan and the rest of the cast will finally receive a modern sequel. With rollback netcode, detailed modern visuals inspired by the original animation, and Capcom’s current expertise in competitive game design, a new Darkstalkers could become both a celebration of its history and one of the company’s next great fighting games.

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