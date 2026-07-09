Nintendo Switch Online Announces First New Perk of 2026

Nintendo Switch Online has announced its first new perk of 2026, though, right now, it is limited to select subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2; however, this may change in the future. And while some perks are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service — the more expensive tier — this new perk is not. What it is limited to, currently, is Europe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nintendo, on the social media platform X, the Nintendo Store in Europe will now have free standard delivery for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on any order that is over £1 / €1. In the United States, the Nintendo Store is often not the cheapest place to make any given order, but in many parts of Europe, it actually is, so this offer will go a long way for some. Is it going to be implemented in the United States, though? Well, for now, that remains to be seen, but it would be somewhat random for this to be limited to Europe and for it not to come to the United States, Japan, and more. To this end, sometimes new offers and perks like this are offered in one region before a wider rollout, if they prove effective, of course; however, we have also seen region-specific offers and perks in the past, including from Nintendo.

At just $20 a year, Nintendo Switch Online offers great value already. Of course, it is more limited than PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, but this is substantially cheaper. To this end, many have suspected a price increase could be around the corner, yet here we are with the opposite: with Nintendo adding value to the subscription service. As you would expect, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are pleased with the surprise.

“This is actually a good change that also adds a little value to Nintendo Switch Online,” writes one Nintendo fan over on Reddit. Another adds: “Nintendo is becoming the most consumer-friendly gaming company as Sony and Microsoft continue to shoot themselves in the foot. Really excited to see where the generation goes from here for them.”

Nintendo hasn’t provided much communication on this new perk, which is probably because it is limited in availability, for now. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. If this proves effective in Europe, this will presumably come to the United States as well, but for now, this is just an assumption. There are exclusive perks to each region, after all. For example, in the United States, you can purchase systems and other hardware with eShop credits. You can’t do this in Europe.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.