Dragon Age’s Mike Laidlaw Gets Real About Leaving BioWare

The BioWare community says a tearful goodbye to the man behind some of the most iconic franchises in gaming history. Mike Laidlaw has been paramount to works such as the Mass Effect trilogy, the Dragon Age franchise, and the infamous Jade Empire title.

When he bade his farewells back in October, he even penned his goodbye letter with “Ma serannas,” a popular Elven endearment from the Dragon Age series that means “my thanks.” Many were sad to see him leave but now maybe we can have some closure, because Laidlaw himself recently sat down in a new interview with Game Informer to discuss what led up to his decision to bow out.

In the video seen above, Laidlaw can be heard saying that one of the factors involved with his decision to leave was as simple as getting that “seven-year itch, times two” when reflecting on his 14 years with the company. For those worried it was a negative sign regarding the upcoming Dragon Age title, he mentioned that Thedas was in good hands, it was simply the right time. With development on Anthem in full swing and Dragon Age being focused on with a core team, he felt that everything just lined up perfectly to pursue other ventures. Though it was a “difficult” choice to make, he stands by it being the right one.

For more from Mike Laidlaw and the crew over at GI, we definitely suggest listening in on the podcast in the video above. He not only talks about his BioWare departure, he also opened up about the current projects he’s got going on right now and what’s next for the future!

As lovers of the Dragon Age series, we wish nothing but the best for Laidlaw in all of his future endeavors. As far as Dragon Age goes, we have confirmation that there is at least one title in the works, with enough material to span several games. Only time will tell what the future holds for Thedas and the numerous other magical worlds that BioWare has created. We wis you nothing but the best, Mike Laidaw!