There's Minecraft Ice Cream Now

Minecraft and Swedish ice cream company Nick's have teamed up for official Minecraft ice cream. The collaboration features four different flavors -- Emerald Minta, Cafe Blocka, Peanöt Choklad Glowdust, and Enchanted Äpple Pie -- and is currently available for folks to order online for $9.99 per pint. The limited-edition ice cream collection features packaging inspired by the popular video game, including the fact that the pints are in square containers rather than Nick's normal round ones.

"Nick's and Minecraft both celebrate building an ideal world," the official website for the new ice cream states. "Ja, a world where your favorite sweet treats aren't bad for you! Forget about calories, sugars, or fats and just lose yourself in the pure joy of mining for delicious peanöt butter cups, nuggets of emerald peppermint chips, and even tasty bits of apple pie!"

The first ever Minecraft ice cream! 🍦



Sign up and get notified to early access of @nicksicecreams Minecraft flavors: https://t.co/9YZRU7GLZI pic.twitter.com/YqDIZ51ACq — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 13, 2022

The collaboration between Minecraft and Nick's was announced last week, but the pints are now for sale to anyone that oders them online. Here are the details on the four Minecraft ice cream flavors from Nick's:

Emerald Minta: "Creamy mint ice cream peppered with tasty peppermint chips."

"Creamy birthday cake ice cream is swirled with luscious strawberry and dotted with sprinkles!"

"Rich chocolate ice cream with little gold mines of peanut butter cups."

"Sweet apple pie ice cream and a magical swirl of graham cracker crumble."

As noted above, the four different Minecraft Nick's ice creams -- Emerald Minta, Cafe Blocka, Peanöt Choklad Glowdust, and Enchanted Äpple Pie -- are currently available to order from Nick's website for $9.99 per pint. As for Minecraft itself, the popular video game is essentially available on every major platform possible. If you have a video game console, PC, or even a phone, you should have access to playing Minecraft in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

