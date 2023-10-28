Five Night's at Freddy's Movie Headed to Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is heading toward a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. The Blumhouse-produced film inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series is meeting the highest projections for its box office haul, earning an estimated $78 million in its debut weekend. That includes $39.4 million on its first day at the box office (with $10.3 million in Thursday previews rolled into that number). The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is also streaming on Peacock, but young fans are choosing to see it in theaters in impressive numbers, many dressing up in costumes as characters from the franchise. As a result, the film is beating Scream to become the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie this year, and the biggest Halloween weekend opening ever.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie's box office success comes despite the film receiving a negative reaction from critics. ComicBook.com's Megan Peters awarded the movie only 2.5 stars out of a possible 5 in her review. She writes:

"Since the release of Five Nights at Freddy's nearly a decade ago, the franchise has become a giant with horror lovers. This means expectations for its movie adaptation were high, and sadly, Five Nights at Freddy's did not meet them. The film's sanitized scares strips the franchise of its legendary tension. When paired with its muddled story, the only thing that kept Five Nights at Freddy's afloat for me was its filmography and Easter eggs. Even with its flaws, the film will likely impress young fans who've yet to develop a tolerance for horror. But, as for older fans, well – they will have no problem surviving their visit to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to fall into second place, with Maritn Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in third. The Angel Studios documentary Til Death and Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer will round out the top five. The full list of the top films at the box office this weekend is in the works.