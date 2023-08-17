Minecraft Is Seemingly Getting It's Current-Gen Upgrade on Xbox Series X/S

Even after being on the market for more than a decade, Minecraft remains one of the most popular games in the world. While its developer Mojang was purchased by Microsoft in 2014, the game has remained a hit across virtually every platform that can play games. In fact, it was recently revealed that Minecraft actually makes more money on Nintendo Switch than it does on Xbox, likely due to the target audience of Nintendo's handheld hybrid. Even though the game is made by Microsoft, Minecraft has yet to get an official current-gen upgrade to bring the game to Xbox Series X/S (or PlayStation 5, for that matter). If a recent posting proves to be true, that could be changing very soon.

Today, Twitter user Klobrille shared a posting on the German version of the ESRB (USK). There, you can see that Minecraft has been rated by the USK for Xbox Series X/S. If that turns out to be true, we could be in line for a native version of Minecraft on current-gen consoles. Of course, this is far from confirmed information. It'd be best to take all of this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by Microsoft or Mojang.

Minecraft for Xbox Series X|S has been rated in Germany (USK).



There is no native Minecraft Xbox Series X|S version right now.https://t.co/pqWslxnyVz pic.twitter.com/WXzwO7oG6m — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 17, 2023

Either way, it certainly seems like we're due for a native version of Minecraft on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Of course, it probably still won't make up the sales gap with the Nintendo Switch version, but with the old-gen consoles becoming increasingly outdated, it would make sense for Mojang to move along. Plus, this could mean we'll get RTX support on consoles, another major step for Minecraft. Whether this means it's happening soon or not is up to Mojang, but this certainly seems like the first toward doing just that.

For now, players can pick up Minecraft across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms. The game has recently gotten some new DLC based around the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, making now a great time to hop in if you recently watched the Turtles' new movie. Plus, Mojang recently dropped the Trails and Tales update, giving players access to all kinds of new items to play with.