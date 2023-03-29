MLB The Show 23's Biggest New Feature Is Absent for Some at Release

MLB The Show 23 has finally been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms today, but arguably the game's biggest new addition is still absent for a large sect of players. Since MLB The Show is an annualized series from PlayStation Studios, there often aren't a ton of major overhauls from one game to another. As such, to see that one of the most notable additions within MLB The Show 23 is currently inaccessible on its launch day is something that is proving to be quite frustrating to fans.

Reported first by Push Square, the new face-scanning feature in MLB The Show 23 has yet to become available as a result of something that isn't tied directly to the game. For those that may be unaware, The Show 23 lets players scan their own faces to create a player based on their own likeness that can then be used in-game. To perform this scan, though, players must use the MLB The Show Companion App, which is available on iOS and Android. And while Android users can currently give this a go, those on iOS can't as the platform still hasn't received the latest update which brings the Companion App up to date with MLB The Show 23.

Although this is an annoying situation, the blame with this matter likely doesn't fall on the developers behind MLB The Show 23. Instead, Apple seems to be the one holding things up as it processes this update. MLB The Show 23 developer San Diego Studio hasn't provided much clarification on this ordeal, but it seems possible that it will be resolved within the next day or two. Either way, it's still not a great look that The Show 23 can't give players access to one of its biggest new components on day one

As mentioned, MLB The Show 23 is out now across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For a more opinionated take on the game, be sure to keep an eye out for our own review in the near future.

