MLB The Show 23 Reveals First Gameplay Footage

PlayStation and developer San Diego Studio have today revealed the first gameplay footage from MLB The Show 23. Since initially announced this year's entry in the long-running baseball franchise a few weeks back, San Diego Studio has slowly been unveiling new aspects of the title. Now, after numerous requests from fans, we've finally been given a new glimpse of what MLB The Show 23 will look like to play this season.

The first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 23 was unveiled today but it only shows off about 30 seconds of footage in total. Rather than centering around a number of new gameplay features or mechanics, this video mainly highlights some of the biggest stars from MLB. Specifically, last year's two MVPs, Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt, are shown off alongside some other players who will don new uniforms in the coming season such as Trea Turner and Justin Verlander. This trailer also gives us a deeper look at Derek Jeter, who will be coming to MLB The Show 23 for the first time alongside a special edition version of the game.

You can check out MLB The Show 23 in action in the video below:

Given that this is simply the first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 23, we should start seeing a whole lot more of the game in action over the coming weeks. When that happens, San Diego Studio will certainly provide more context and depth about what changes might be getting made in this year's entry.

As a whole, MLB The Show 23 is set to launch in a little over a month on March 28th. When it does release, this year's game will be accessible across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

What do you think about MLB The Show 23 based on this initial gameplay trailer? Will you be looking to play this year's edition in the series for yourself when it launches? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.