MLB The Show 23 Update 6 Patch Notes Released

MLB The Show 23 has been out for a few months now and continues to receive praise from critics and players alike because of the excellent Negro Leagues addition and solid gameplay. San Diego Studios has done a solid job supporting the game with new content and updates. The sixth update is out now across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. While this update doesn't add too much, it does bring a few fixes to improve immersion across the modes and iron out some pesky bugs that have been an issue since the game launched.

Again, this update isn't going to be game-changing. In fact, San Diego Studios makes it clear at the end of the patch notes that players shouldn't expect any gameplay or balance changes as part of this. We haven't seen any gameplay changes since Update 3, so it seems like the developers are liking where the game is right now. That said, the update does fix several uniforms to make them true-to-life, which is a welcome addition for anyone who plays with the teams that were affected. Plus, we're getting the Cincinnati Reds City Connect uniform and a fix for a rare crashing bug in Diamond Dynasty.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new MLB The Show 23 update attached below.

GENERAL

Cincinnati Reds City Connect uniforms have been added.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing any Mini Season goal with a voucher unlockable item as a reward.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue that would cause some tutorial messages to continually show as notifications in the Franchise inbox.

UNIFORM UPDATES

Updated ATL Alternate uniform with the correct red socks.

Updated NYM Alternate uniform with the correct black socks.

Updated CWS Alternate uniform helmet from matte to gloss.

Updated CLE and ARI uniform logos and numbers with an updated shade of red.

Updated the WSH uniform with proper colorways.

Updated SEA uniform logo and numbers with an updated silver.

Updated LAA uniform logos.

Updated KC Alternate uniform pant colors.

Updated MIL uniform socks to correct colors.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Various stability improvements.

DEVELOPER NOTES