MLB The Show 23 Season 2 Gets Its Own Green Monster With the Kaiju Series

MLB The Show 23 turned heads at launch due to its exceptional on-field gameplay and engrossing look back at the Negro Leagues that helped shaped baseball into what it is today. Now, the team is getting an extra dose of inspiration from a somewhat unlikely source as they kick off Season 2 in Diamond Dynasty. In what Sony San Diego is calling the Kaiju Series, many of your favorite players from around the MLB are embracing the "Strange Beast" within to become superpowered versions of themselves and spark terror all over the diamond.

As with most new seasons in MLB The Show 23, Season 2 has all kinds of player rewards to earn, but the Kaiju Series Program is the most captivating. There are seven 97 OVR players to earn when the season starts. These include current stars like Hunter Renfroe from the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe alongside names from the past like Monte Irvin who is one of the few men that won both the Negro World Series and MLB World Series during his storied career. The final four players are Corey Kluber, John Franco, Stephen Strasburg, and Billy Williams.

Outside of the player rewards, you'll also find several new props in the Stadium Creator on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you've ever wanted to turn your ballpark into something resembling one of the Godzilla movies where he fights other giant monsters, this drop is for you. In the footage, Sony San Diego shared, you can easily see giant lizards, massive bugs, and what looks like sky-scraper-sized jellyfish. It might seem a little out there, but with all the changes to make real-world baseball more fun for modern audiences, maybe turning your park into a wacky theme park is the next step.

Of course, it's not just the Kaiju Series that players have to look forward to in Season 2. MLB The Show 23 is also including several other rewards for players to earn during the six-week-long season. That means everything from new Conquest maps to complete to a brand-new set of Team Affinity players to earn and everything in between. It's clear to see that, even if you aren't a fan of monsters that could tear apart cities, this season is going to have something for every MLB The Show 23 fan to love.