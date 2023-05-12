MLB The Show 23 Second Roster Update Shakes Up The Diamond

MLB The Show 23 launched to rave reviews earlier this year, mixing excellent on-field gameplay with an incredible documentary-like mode chronicling the history of the Negro Leagues. One thing the team at San Diego Studios prides itself on is keeping its game up to date with the real-world MLB, which means we see periodic roster updates that change player ratings based on their performance in the MLB. Today, SDS has dropped the second roster update across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The most important thing for most MLB The Show 23 players is going to be the changes to which stars have moved into or out of the "Diamond" tier. In total, six players have moved up into the upper echelon of players, while eight others have fallen off of the highest heights into the "Gold" tier. The biggest movers in a positive direction are Texas Ranger Adolis Garcia and Atlanta Brave Sean Murphy. Both players have seen their rating rise by four points as part of this update, firmly placing them amongst the league's best. Joining those two as new entries to the highest tier are Joe Ryan, Alexis Diaz, Marcus Semien, and Matt Chapman.

Another Attributes Update coming this Friday! 🙌



Who do you think will get the 💎? 🤔#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/wL7kaSJeLj — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 10, 2023

As far as the biggest loser, that distinction goes to Murphy's Atlanta teammate Austin Riley who has bombed out of the Diamond tier after losing four points off of his overall. Other players getting the big downgrade include Emmanuel Clase, Ryan Helsely, Manny Machado, and Fransico Lindor. Many of these players are very solid in their position, so it might only be a matter of time before we see them rebound from their current slumps and jump back into the higher tiers.

Below, you'll find a full list of the new Diamond and notable Gold tier players as of the second major roster update in MLB The Show 23. If you really want to dig into the details and see the entire list of roster changes that rolled out with this update, you can find them right here.

New Diamond Tier Players

Adolis Garcia

Joe Ryan

Alexis Diaz

Marcus Semien

Sean Murphy

Matt Chapman

New Gold Tier Players

Yandy Diaz

Randy Arozarena

Emmanuel Clase

Ryan Helsley

Manny Machado

Masataka Yoshida

Jonah Heim

Francisco Lindor

David Bednar

Dylan Cease

Trea Turner

Julio Rodriguez

Christian Walker

Bryan Abreu

Corbin Carroll

Austin Riley

The new roster update is dropping alongside Season 2 in Diamond Dynasty, giving MLB The Show 23 players tons of new content to try these updated players out in. This includes the monstrous new Kaiju Series that sees Godzilla-like beasts popping up all around the ballpark.