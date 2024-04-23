MLB The Show 24 Update #6 Announced With Patch Notes

MLB The Show 24 is gearing up to drop its first Roster Update later this week, but the developers at Sony San Diego Studios have been busy updating the game lately. Game Update 6 was announced earlier today and while this isn't a game-changer of a patch, it does include several much-needed fixes for the various modes. Hopefully, future MLB The Show 24 patches will include further gameplay updates, but this selection of fixes should please most fans, especially if they root for the New York Mets.

Those Mets are finally getting their City Connect uniforms. With those launching in MLB The Show 24, it's likely that the team will soon add a new Conquest Map to earn the jersey in Diamond Dynasty. The City Connect jerseys were officially unveiled late last week and feature a gray uniform with purple accents. The gray is said to symbolize the "concrete jungle of New York City," while the purple is supposed to call to mind the 7 Line train that runs to Citi Field.

Outside of the new City Connect jerseys, the latest update includes a fix for a crash that was plaguing Daily Lineups on Jackie Robinson Day. The devs have also ironed out a crash in online head-to-head that was taking place when trying to throw out a baserunner following a walk. There have also been a few fixes in Franchise and March to October, most notably fixing a random crashing bug that was happening when players were logging into either mode.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Game Update #6. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

MLB The Show 24 Update #6 Patch Notes

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

Scheduled to deploy: April 23rd/4 AM PT

GENERAL:

New York Mets City Connect uniform has been added.

Fixed an issue with Dynamic Difficulty while player locked.

Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting a team in Daily Lineups on Jackie Robinson Day.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Fixed a crash that could occur after attempting to throw out a baserunner after a walk.

ROAD TO THE SHOW:

The simulation screen will now match the game scenario in extra innings.

FRANCHISE AND MARCH TO OCTOBER:

Teams will now wear their City Connect uniforms for the correct home games during the season.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Franchise or March to October.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Fixed an issue causing some player names to display incorrectly on the back of jerseys.

Various fixes to presentation and audio.

DEVELOPER NOTES