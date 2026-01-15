Mobile-Only Sequel to Beloved Life Sim Is Finally Coming to PC & Console

When it launched back in 2021, Cozy Grove quickly became one of the most beloved cozy games around. It combines an adorable 2D art style with relaxing, story-driven life sim gameplay, making it a staple alongside games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. Fans were thrilled when Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit was first announced as a follow-up to the highly-rated life sim. But it launched as a mobile game for Netflix subscribers only, leaving many without the option to play the game. Now, developer Spry Fox has confirmed that’s finally about to change.

The original Cozy Grove is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, giving players plenty of options for sinking into the life sim. By contrast, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit launched for iOS and Android, but only for Netflix subscribers. Now that Spry Fox has spun off from the streaming service to become an indie developer once more, co-founder David Edery has confirmed that Camp Spirit will be headed to additional platforms.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Is Finally Coming to PC And Consoles

Although getting to play the mobile game for free with a Netflix subscription was a perk for some, many felt disappointed that the follow-up to Cozy Grove never hit PC or console. Mobile games have grown in popularity over the years, but many still prefer a PC or console experience. And those without an active Netflix subscription aren’t able to access Netflix Games titles like Camp Spirit. Now, Spry Fox is gearing up to make its Cozy Grove sequel available for more fans.

This update comes as part of a longer blog post from Edery, explaining the studio’s recent break from Netflix. While it’s primarily focused on the upcoming release of cozy MMOSpirit Crossing, the post does address the future of Spry Fox as a studio, as well as its other games. And that includes bringing Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit to more platforms.

“Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit never got the launch it deserved as part of Netflix,” Edery writes. Now, the studio plans to fix that by “joining forces with old friends to help bring it to PC and consoles.” There aren’t too many details about the timeline or which consoles that includes just yet. However, Edery promises to reveal more details as soon as Spry Fox is able to.

Image courtesy of Spry Fox and Netflix Games

Despite its fairly limited release, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit has over 100K downloads on the Google Play Store, with a 4.6-star average rating. Many fans praise the game as a solid follow-up to the original, with the primary complaints being centered on the game’s mobile touchscreen controls and optimization issues. So, it’s poised to be a big cozy hit when it does finally come to other platforms. That said, with the team working to launch Spirit Crossing later this year, it’s not clear how soon we’ll see Camp Spirit on consoles and PC. For those eager to enjoy the follow-up to Cozy Grove, it’s exciting news nonetheless.

