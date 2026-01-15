New MMORPG From Cozy Grove Developers Sets 2026 Release Window Following Break from Netflix

Spry Fox’s Cozy Grove is one of the most beloved life sims around. So, many gamers have been eagerly looking out for the next big game from the studio. However, the road to release for Spry Fox’s next release has been a bumpy one. After being acquired by Netflix and announcing an ambitious MMO called Spirit Crossing, Spry Fox is now independent once again. With that, the future of Spirit Crossing has been a bit up in the air. Now, the studio’s co-founder, David Edery, has released a new blog post digging into the break from Netflix and what’s next for Spirit Crossing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Edery’s new Spirit Crossing blog post is the first big update we’ve had on the cozy MMO in a while. Spry Fox announced its return to being an indie studio back in December, and we knew that would change the scope of the game. Initially a mobile-first title from Netflix, the game will now be coming to Steam. Netflix is still publishing a mobile version of the game, which will still be free for Netflix subscribers. But the potential audience for Spirit Crossing is now much bigger with a multi-platform release, and the game is set to come out later this year.

Spry Fox’s Spirit Crossing To Launch in Late 2026, With a Public Beta Test This Spring

Play video

Given how little we’ve heard about Spirit Crossing since it was first announced, it wouldn’t have been surprising to learn the game is still years away. But in this first big update from the newly independent (again) Spry Fox, Edery confirms the game is aiming for a late 2026 release window. He is pretty transparent that this could change as the studio works to rebuild its business model following the break from Netflix. However, it’s quite possible that we’ll be diving into the cozy MMORPG this year, at least in some form.

The developer hopes to make Spirit Crossing a game that “brings people together, encourages kindness, and reduces loneliness in the world.” All MMOs have a social component, but this game is poised to really lean into collaboration and community. Those who loved Cozy Grove will no doubt be curious to see what’s to come from this new release. And if all goes to plan, we will get an early look this spring.

Image courtesy of Spry Fox

According to the current timeline outlined in Edery’s post, Spry Fox is “targeting a public beta in spring 2026 (roughly April-June).” This will be a chance for gamers to get a sense of what Spirit Crossing will be like, ahead of its planned full launch “later in 2026.” So, while the game looks to be skipping Early Access, the developers will give players a chance to offer feedback in beta. The team plans to be pretty transparent about the process, with a note that they will continue to communicate as work on Spirit Crossing continues.

Now that Spirit Crossing is planned for a multi-platform release, the game is available to wishlist on Steam. For now, PC looks to be the only confirmed platform alongside the Netflix mobile version. However, Spry Fox looks to be planning a release on “many platforms,” so a console release could be part of the plan at some point.

Are you looking forward to seeing more from Spirit Crossing? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!