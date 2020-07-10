Monster Hunter Director Compares Movie's Monsters to Jurassic World Dinosaurs

✖

Monster Hunter movie director Paul W.S. Anderson shared some insights into the film’s portrayal of the monsters from the popular franchise by contrasting them with the creatures from another well-known series of movies. Speaking to Empire in the outlet’s August issue, Anderson said the monsters we’d see in the Monster Hunter movie are being built “in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World.” More details about the monsters featured in the film indicated that they’d all be massive in size and that the monsters would be the only CG elements in throughout the film.

Speaking to Empire (via Syfy Wire), Anderson compared the monsters we’ll see in Monster Hunter to the dinosaurs from the Jurassic World movie. Both types of creatures are as integral to their properties as they can possibly be, but the beasts we’ll see in Monster Hunter are apparently more detailed than the dinosaurs.

“All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They're really amazing,” Anderson said.” We're building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World," Anderson said. "And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there.”

We’ve seen several images from the movie to show off the different characters like the ones played by Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, but we haven’t seen the actual monsters yet. We at least know that the movie will have characters from the games in it, and considering the legendary status many monsters have achieved in the franchise throughout the games, it’s safe to assume we’ll see some recognizable creatures in the film to join the new characters.

The Monster Hunter movie also sets things up much differently from what players are used to. It features Jovovich’s character, Artemis, and her soldiers being transported to a new world populated by these massive beasts.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” the official synopsis read. “When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.”

Monster Hunter is scheduled to come to theaters on September 4th.

